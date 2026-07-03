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The Shakespeare Tavern by margonaut
Photo 4193

The Shakespeare Tavern

went with a friend to see A Midsummer Night's Dream, Out of a Hat. Which means that the actors did not know which roles they were going to play in advance. They used scripts, it was hilarious.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

margonaut

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@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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