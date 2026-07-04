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Happy Semiquincentennial by margonaut
Photo 4194

Happy Semiquincentennial

finally got my internet back! Four days is a long time without wifi when your house is in a cell service dead zone. Felt bad that the technicians had to work on a holiday but I'm very grateful that they did.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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