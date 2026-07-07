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Decided to keep it for myself by margonaut
Photo 4197

Decided to keep it for myself

I had intended to give it to a woman's shelter but there are just too many scraps from too many past projects in there. It's kind of like a memory quilt. Don't worry, I'll make something for the shelter too.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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