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Kids Day at church by margonaut
Photo 4202

Kids Day at church

There's Mother's Day and Father's Day and even Grandparents Day, so we decided to have a Kids Day. Games and bubbles and snacks in the courtyard after worship.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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