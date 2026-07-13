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She entirely hand-pieced that quilt by margonaut
Photo 4203

She entirely hand-pieced that quilt

for her granddaughter who is about to go to college
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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