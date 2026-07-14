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A shop that teaches kids to sew by margonaut
Photo 4204

A shop that teaches kids to sew

When I arrived, "camp" was just letting out. It was fabulous! And to top it off, they had a collection of vintage machines.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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Diane ace
How wonderful that kids learn to sew!
July 26th, 2026  
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