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Decided to piece the back by margonaut
Photo 4205

Decided to piece the back

So I'd have a second (calmer) option for the kitchen table.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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