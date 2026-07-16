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Dear Stephen by margonaut
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Dear Stephen

who never chastises me for only coming in once or twice a year. He always makes me feel better.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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