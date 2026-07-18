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Feels like only yesterday that she was born by margonaut
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Feels like only yesterday that she was born

and now she's getting married. How quickly life can fly past.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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Diane ace
How exciting! But time does fly....
July 26th, 2026  
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