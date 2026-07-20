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On the back of my grocery list by margonaut
Photo 4210

On the back of my grocery list

Photos of precious people that I once printed out for a quilt. He passed away a year or so ago. She lives halfway around the world.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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