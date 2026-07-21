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Finally! by margonaut
Photo 4211

Finally!

Poor Frito, on the left, was the only non-bottom-feeder fish left in the tank and was very depressed, spending all his time hiding in a plant. But he zoomed out to investigate as soon as I brought the new fish home. Seems much happier now.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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