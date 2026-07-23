Previous
Next
In the Ladies Lounge at the Fox by margonaut
Photo 4213

In the Ladies Lounge at the Fox

a full bar. Yes, IN the ladies room. Although that looks like a guy getting a drink. Scott says they don't have a bar in the men's room, ha ha.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
1154% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact