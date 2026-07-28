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Stressful by margonaut
Photo 4218

Stressful

It makes me nauseous when the trees have to be trimmed
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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