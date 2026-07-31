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When it rains it pours by margonaut
Photo 4221

When it rains it pours

It's a tricky part of the roof. Hopefully fixed for good now.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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