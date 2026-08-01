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Roses by margonaut
Photo 4222

Roses

I signed up to take flowers to church in remembrance of my sister, since her birthday is this week. Then a friend brought me these for my own birthday, so that worked out beautifully!
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

margonaut

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@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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