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What I rescued from the garden by margonaut
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What I rescued from the garden

It is totally overgrown because of neglect and plenty of rain. I've basically given up. But I do see eggplant parmesan in my future.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

margonaut

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@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
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