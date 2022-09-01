Sign up
Previous
Next
3 / 365
The first autumn leaves
Don't be sad about the summer that has ended. Stock up on delicious tea and a warm sweater and enjoy the autumn. It's 1000 times more cozy than summer.
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
Maria
@maria03051
View this month
4
365
SM-A505FM
3rd September 2022 4:38pm
autumn
