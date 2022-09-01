Previous
The first autumn leaves by maria03051
The first autumn leaves

Don't be sad about the summer that has ended. Stock up on delicious tea and a warm sweater and enjoy the autumn. It's 1000 times more cozy than summer.
Maria

@maria03051
