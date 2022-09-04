Previous
Next
Small tomatoes on a bush. by maria03051
6 / 365

Small tomatoes on a bush.

The task for this week was to capture red objects in the photo. Today I couldn't think of anything better than taking a picture of tomatoes in my parents' garden.
4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

Maria

@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a great crystal clear capture of these lovely tomatoes, the colour is amazing too. Thanks for the follow, I will return the favour.
September 4th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and they look delicious. Welcome to 365 Project. Maria.
September 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise