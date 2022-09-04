Sign up
6 / 365
Small tomatoes on a bush.
The task for this week was to capture red objects in the photo. Today I couldn't think of anything better than taking a picture of tomatoes in my parents' garden.
4th September 2022
4th Sep 22
2
0
Maria
@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
6
photos
5
followers
13
following
1% complete
1
2
3
4
5
6
Views
12
Comments
2
365
SM-A505FM
4th September 2022 6:16pm
Tags
tomatoes
Diana
ace
Such a great crystal clear capture of these lovely tomatoes, the colour is amazing too. Thanks for the follow, I will return the favour.
September 4th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and they look delicious. Welcome to 365 Project. Maria.
September 4th, 2022
