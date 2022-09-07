Previous
It's just the sunset by maria03051
9 / 365

It's just the sunset

Sometimes the sky seems so beautiful that you want to remember it.
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Maria

@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful view as the sun is setting and giving the field that golden glow ! A lovely composition ! fav
September 7th, 2022  
