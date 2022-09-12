Previous
After rain by maria03051
14 / 365

After rain

Today was unusual weather, rain, hail, sun, and all at once.
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Maria

@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
Mags ace
Beautiful light and reflections!
September 12th, 2022  
