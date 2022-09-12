Sign up
14 / 365
After rain
Today was unusual weather, rain, hail, sun, and all at once.
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
1
1
Maria
@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
14
photos
15
followers
29
following
3% complete
Mags
ace
Beautiful light and reflections!
September 12th, 2022
