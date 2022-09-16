Previous
Cloudy ⛅ by maria03051
18 / 365

Cloudy ⛅

When it rains all day and the sun still breaks through
16th September 2022

Maria

@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a super sky scape with all the clouds and the sun rays coming through !! fav
September 16th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and cloudscape, love the rays of light.
September 16th, 2022  
