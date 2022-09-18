Sign up
20 / 365
Pumpkins
Today we were cleaning vegetables in the garden
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
4
0
Maria
@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
20
photos
21
followers
32
following
5% complete
View this month »
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505FM
Taken
18th September 2022 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
pumpkins
Christine Sztukowski
Looks like Fall
Beautiful color
September 18th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a great shot of these wonderful pumpkins, autumn must be just around the corner.
September 18th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
Well brown…they look massive!
September 18th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful fall shot
September 18th, 2022
