Autumn by maria03051
25 / 365

Autumn

This red leaf stood out so much among the yellow grass that I couldn't get past it.
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

Maria

@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
6% complete

