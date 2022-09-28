Sign up
30 / 365
Frozen drops on the grass.
It rained all day, and in the evening it froze.
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
Maria
@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505FM
Taken
27th September 2022 9:56am
Tags
drops
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! it does look cold !
September 28th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful capture Maria! Stay warm
September 28th, 2022
