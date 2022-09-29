Previous
Another rainy day by maria03051
31 / 365

Another rainy day

This week turned out to be very rainy.
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Maria

@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
