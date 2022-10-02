Sign up
34 / 365
The first snow.
The first snow fell this morning, but by noon it had already melted.
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
Maria
@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
Views
11
Comments
4
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505FM
Taken
2nd October 2022 9:43am
Tags
snow
Mags
ace
Wow! Nice light dusting. =)
October 2nd, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, you got snow. Lovely shot.
October 2nd, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
Pretty dusting
October 2nd, 2022
Louise & Ken
...and here you go!
October 2nd, 2022
