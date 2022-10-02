Previous
The first snow. by maria03051
34 / 365

The first snow.

The first snow fell this morning, but by noon it had already melted.
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

Maria

@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
Mags ace
Wow! Nice light dusting. =)
October 2nd, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, you got snow. Lovely shot.
October 2nd, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Pretty dusting
October 2nd, 2022  
Louise & Ken
...and here you go!
October 2nd, 2022  
