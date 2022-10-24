Sign up
45 / 365
Autumn evening by the river.
It's a pity that autumn evenings are so short. Just went out for a walk as it starts to get dark.
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
Maria
@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
Tags
river
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot with a beautiful reflection.
October 24th, 2022
