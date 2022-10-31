Sign up
52 / 365
On the river bank.
I like walking by the water. The sound of the wave and the splash of the water are so soothing.
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
1
0
Maria
@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
52
photos
41
followers
66
following
14% complete
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
31st October 2022 7:59pm
Tags
river
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty capture and great pov.
October 31st, 2022
