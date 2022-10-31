Previous
On the river bank. by maria03051
On the river bank.

I like walking by the water. The sound of the wave and the splash of the water are so soothing.
Maria

@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Pretty capture and great pov.
October 31st, 2022  
