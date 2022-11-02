Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
54 / 365
Hoarfrost
This morning such beauty appeared on the trees. I went to work like in a winter fairy tale, and then I looked out the window all day. And I really wanted to share with you a piece of this fairy tale.
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maria
@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
54
photos
42
followers
68
following
14% complete
View this month »
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505FM
Taken
2nd November 2022 9:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hoarfrost
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is such a beautiful shot. I love the frost.
November 2nd, 2022
John Falconer
ace
Great closeup
November 2nd, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
November 2nd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh so pretty to look at, but cold!!!! Love the little spikes of ice with a glint of the red berries showing through! fav
November 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close