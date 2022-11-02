Previous
Hoarfrost by maria03051
Hoarfrost

This morning such beauty appeared on the trees. I went to work like in a winter fairy tale, and then I looked out the window all day. And I really wanted to share with you a piece of this fairy tale.
Maria

@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is such a beautiful shot. I love the frost.
November 2nd, 2022  
John Falconer ace
Great closeup
November 2nd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
November 2nd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh so pretty to look at, but cold!!!! Love the little spikes of ice with a glint of the red berries showing through! fav
November 2nd, 2022  
