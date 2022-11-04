Previous
Next
Sunset by maria03051
55 / 365

Sunset

I wanted to take a picture of the cows that were walking in the sunset, but they ran away from me, so only the sunset remained.
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Maria

@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise & Ken
What an incredible vista! It's certainly a world of wonder!
November 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise