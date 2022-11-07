Previous
Ice rises on the river. by maria03051
56 / 365

Ice rises on the river.

Today I was walking near the river and saw the first ice appear. Tomorrow it will most likely melt, but today it looks extraordinary.
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Maria

@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
15% complete

Dianne
This is spectacular - such an interesting image with lovely light. Fav
November 7th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It looks beautiful. Fav.
November 7th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️
November 7th, 2022  
