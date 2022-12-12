Sign up
59 / 365
The road through the snow-covered forest.
A little winter fairy tale.
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
Maria
@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
snow
forest
Wow! Magical winter capture!
December 12th, 2022
Beautiful snowy capture.
December 12th, 2022
so lovely - but cold
December 12th, 2022
Amazing scene.
December 12th, 2022
