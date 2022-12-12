Previous
The road through the snow-covered forest. by maria03051
59 / 365

The road through the snow-covered forest.

A little winter fairy tale.
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

Maria

@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
Mags ace
Wow! Magical winter capture!
December 12th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful snowy capture.
December 12th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
so lovely - but cold
December 12th, 2022  
Neil ace
Amazing scene.
December 12th, 2022  
