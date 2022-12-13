Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
60 / 365
Ribbons for good luck.
In Khakassia, people have believed in spirits and shamans since ancient times, so we still have a tradition of tying colored ribbons for good luck on birch trees or such special wooden poles.
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maria
@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
60
photos
44
followers
70
following
16% complete
View this month »
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
13th December 2022 8:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful to keep these traditions alive! And thank you for sharing this with us!
December 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close