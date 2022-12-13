Previous
Ribbons for good luck. by maria03051
Ribbons for good luck.

In Khakassia, people have believed in spirits and shamans since ancient times, so we still have a tradition of tying colored ribbons for good luck on birch trees or such special wooden poles.
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful to keep these traditions alive! And thank you for sharing this with us!
December 13th, 2022  
