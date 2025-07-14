Previous
Next
Warrior, Saddell Bay, Kintyre by mariadarby
Photo 921

Warrior, Saddell Bay, Kintyre

One of Anthony Gormley's figures
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Maria Darby

ace
@mariadarby
254% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact