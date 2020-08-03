Previous
Looking pretty on my way to vote! by mariah1727
Looking pretty on my way to vote!

This is the church I attended as a child and where my sister got married. Many memories in a beautiful place!
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Mariah

@mariah1727
