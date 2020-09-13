Previous
Peace Owls by mariah1727
85 / 365

Peace Owls

Watercolors with my sister and niece. With my mask, when I was saying peafowl (for the name of the peacocks), my sister thought I was saying ‘peace owl.’ I think that actually still fits.
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

Mariah

@mariah1727
