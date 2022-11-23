The calendar!

So, my day was: thinking if I should take the jobb offer no 1 or no 2. The thing is, that both are good!



In the meantime my friends from UK texted me that they received a calendar I made for them as a gift. It's a special one with pictures from our travels. They love it.



We know each other for 7 years, we met on the top of Retezat mountain in Romania. Despite distance, our friendship is strong and true.



We created a team together. The Albatross Team.