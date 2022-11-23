Previous
Next
The calendar! by mariamle3ko
25 / 365

The calendar!

So, my day was: thinking if I should take the jobb offer no 1 or no 2. The thing is, that both are good!

In the meantime my friends from UK texted me that they received a calendar I made for them as a gift. It's a special one with pictures from our travels. They love it.

We know each other for 7 years, we met on the top of Retezat mountain in Romania. Despite distance, our friendship is strong and true.

We created a team together. The Albatross Team.
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

Maria

@mariamle3ko
I like new people, new places, new languages and all sorts of new things. I'm open to almost everythig. It maybe sounds cool, but on...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise