The choice.

I was so excited today, that I forgot to take a proper picture.



It's a great day, because I made a choice and decided for job in Bergen, Norway. Not easy, as the 2nd option was also great!



I'm moving out soon - it's cool but also sad! Going to miss family and Beskidy Mountains. But it's a new start, hopefully towards more stability.



I sill need to learn how to appreciate the moment. Today really nice things happend, but as I was in "decision process" I didn't even noticed them on time.