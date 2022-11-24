Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
26 / 365
The choice.
I was so excited today, that I forgot to take a proper picture.
It's a great day, because I made a choice and decided for job in Bergen, Norway. Not easy, as the 2nd option was also great!
I'm moving out soon - it's cool but also sad! Going to miss family and Beskidy Mountains. But it's a new start, hopefully towards more stability.
I sill need to learn how to appreciate the moment. Today really nice things happend, but as I was in "decision process" I didn't even noticed them on time.
24th November 2022
24th Nov 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maria
@mariamle3ko
I like new people, new places, new languages and all sorts of new things. I'm open to almost everythig. It maybe sounds cool, but on...
26
photos
3
followers
3
following
7% complete
View this month »
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
M2102J20SG
Taken
24th November 2022 10:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close