The choice. by mariamle3ko
26 / 365

The choice.

I was so excited today, that I forgot to take a proper picture.

It's a great day, because I made a choice and decided for job in Bergen, Norway. Not easy, as the 2nd option was also great!

I'm moving out soon - it's cool but also sad! Going to miss family and Beskidy Mountains. But it's a new start, hopefully towards more stability.

I sill need to learn how to appreciate the moment. Today really nice things happend, but as I was in "decision process" I didn't even noticed them on time.
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Maria

@mariamle3ko
I like new people, new places, new languages and all sorts of new things. I'm open to almost everythig. It maybe sounds cool, but on...
