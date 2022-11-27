Previous
A place in Kraków by mariamle3ko
29 / 365

A place in Kraków

As I'm leaving Poland pretty soon, I travel around to meet my best friends. Here a cosy pub in Kraków city centre.
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Maria

@mariamle3ko
I like new people, new places, new languages and all sorts of new things. I'm open to almost everythig.
