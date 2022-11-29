Previous
Let there be more light by mariamle3ko
31 / 365

Let there be more light

Day full of adventures.
I went to the Beskidy mountains, I think last time before my deprature.
There was some snow up there, but I'm choosing this shot, because of beautiful lingt and wonderful colours
Maria

