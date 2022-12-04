Previous
Foggy, smoggy evening. by mariamle3ko
36 / 365

Foggy, smoggy evening.

I had a quite difficult conversation with ... Never mind. I went out to refresh my mind, but entered a cloud of smog instead.
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Maria

