New views for the future.

This is Bergen. This is not London. This is not Honkong.



Here I'm. Very tired! The travel was exhausting - bad sleep at the airport, flight, complicated way to my "student" flat. Then runing around to get an ID card, then unpacking, getting hungry... From my place I need to go all way down to the shop, do I really want to do this today? I'd rather go to bed starving. No problem - it's 3 pm and the Sun is going down.



I'm happy that monday is in 2 days and I have time to rest my head. And... I'm really happy to be here!

