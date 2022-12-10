Previous
Exploring new city by mariamle3ko
42 / 365

Exploring new city

Still "jet lag" after my travel.
Today walk in the centre and shopping. A lot of people everywhere!
The city is nice, wide streets, old bulidings, seside and mountains around.

In the picture - Bryggen in Bergen.
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

Maria

@mariamle3ko
I like new people, new places, new languages and all sorts of new things. I'm open to almost everythig.
