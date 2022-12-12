Previous
First day at work. by mariamle3ko
44 / 365

First day at work.

After some spectacular pictures comes somethig quite ordinary. A shoping mall in Bergen. With christmas lights, of course.

My first day at work wasn't easy. Loads to learn plus this strange dialect from Bergen, which is very different from Norwegian I know and speak.

This experience made me think (again): why am I doing this? Why am I changing place and job all the time? Do I really want to find a place to settle, or my life is just like that?
Maria

@mariamle3ko
I like new people, new places, new languages and all sorts of new things. I'm open to almost everythig. It maybe sounds cool, but on...
