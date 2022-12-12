Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
44 / 365
First day at work.
After some spectacular pictures comes somethig quite ordinary. A shoping mall in Bergen. With christmas lights, of course.
My first day at work wasn't easy. Loads to learn plus this strange dialect from Bergen, which is very different from Norwegian I know and speak.
This experience made me think (again): why am I doing this? Why am I changing place and job all the time? Do I really want to find a place to settle, or my life is just like that?
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maria
@mariamle3ko
I like new people, new places, new languages and all sorts of new things. I'm open to almost everythig. It maybe sounds cool, but on...
44
photos
3
followers
3
following
12% complete
View this month »
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
M2102J20SG
Taken
12th December 2022 5:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
christmas
,
work
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close