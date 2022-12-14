Sign up
46 / 365
Haukeland Hospital city rail station.
This station is so deep under the ground, I was a bit scary to take the train for the first time!
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
Maria
@mariamle3ko
I like new people, new places, new languages and all sorts of new things. I'm open to almost everythig. It maybe sounds cool, but on...
365
365
Taken
14th December 2022 4:41pm
bergen
bergen
