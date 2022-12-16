Previous
The albatross! by mariamle3ko
48 / 365

The albatross!

Before, I shared a story of my unique frendship, and "The Albatross Team" created with my unique friends from UK.(I think it was photo "the calendar").

First week at work. Hard week. New city. Beautiful city. But I'm alone here.

When I saw that picture, I felt the presence kf my great friend, Albatross Diana.
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Maria

@mariamle3ko
I like new people, new places, new languages and all sorts of new things. I'm open to almost everythig. It maybe sounds cool, but on...
