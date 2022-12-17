Previous
Fløyen view. by mariamle3ko
49 / 365

Fløyen view.

Today short trip to Fløyen. I know this view from the time I hitchhiked to Norway with my friends, like... 10 years ago.
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

Maria

@mariamle3ko
I like new people, new places, new languages and all sorts of new things. I'm open to almost everythig. It maybe sounds cool, but on...
