Bergen by night. by mariamle3ko
52 / 365

Bergen by night.

I leave the flat when it's not yet light, and get back when it's already dark.

The goal is to pay more attention to this little while when I leave work, and it's still some light to shot a "not-yet-night" picture.

Today I didn't pay attention. So it's a night shot from my window.
20th December 2022 20th Dec 22

Maria

@mariamle3ko
I like new people, new places, new languages and all sorts of new things. I'm open to almost everythig.
Yao RL ace
There is a kind of magic at night.
December 20th, 2022  
