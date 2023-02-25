Previous
Snows of Bergen like sands of Sahara. by mariamle3ko
118 / 365

Snows of Bergen like sands of Sahara.

Today I went a trip Ulriken-Fløyen and it was fantastic! Was hard to choose the picture of the day.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Maria

@mariamle3ko
I like new people, new places, new languages and all sorts of new things. I'm open to almost everythig. It maybe sounds cool, but on...
32% complete

