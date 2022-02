Out with the old - Whittle Surgery

Our surgery will very soon be moving to a brand new purpose built building just along the road. Some 40 years ago, it was held in another converted house, with just two doctors and no receptionist - we would turn up and take a seat, memorising who was already waiting to work out our place in the queue. Trouble was you never knew which doctor each person was waiting for! Prescriptions were left on a table to collect.